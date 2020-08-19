Relex (RLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 36.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Relex has a total market capitalization of $227,081.13 and $1,380.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Relex has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Relex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00139126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.17 or 0.01757427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189879 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138341 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,884,708,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

