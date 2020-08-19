Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) shares fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, 121,887 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 405,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market cap of $38.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.34.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.