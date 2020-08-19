Ren Reaches Market Capitalization of $443.31 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, Ren has traded 67.5% higher against the dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00004242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, UEX and Huobi Global. Ren has a total market capitalization of $443.31 million and $131.61 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.64 or 0.05609050 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00045983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00028488 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,612,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, UEX, IDEX, Huobi Global, Binance, DDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

