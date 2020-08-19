RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Short Interest Update

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 15th total of 911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

RNR traded down $2.37 on Wednesday, hitting $176.12. 5,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,183. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.21%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

