Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) Short Interest Down 36.8% in August

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 30th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Renren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

RENN traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 82,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,735. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

