Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.91.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Republic Services by 774.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 726,083 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after acquiring an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,172,000. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. 799,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,370,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.