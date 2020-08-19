Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.12. The company had a trading volume of 796,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

