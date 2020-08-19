Request Market Capitalization Reaches $32.97 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, COSS, Coineal and Mercatox. Request has a market cap of $32.97 million and $741,826.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039264 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.46 or 0.05499047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,641,660 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, WazirX, Huobi Global, IDEX, Gate.io, DDEX, COSS, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Binance, CoinPlace, GOPAX, KuCoin, Koinex, Coineal, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

