Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 19th (AEG, AEL, BMO, BNS, CLZNY, CPRT, CREE, ETRN, GLPG, MXTOF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 19th:

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $107.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. It operates principally in Vietnam and Egypt. Pharos Energy plc, formerly known as SOCO International plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

