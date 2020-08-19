Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note issued on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Wt Japan Multifactor Fund alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.