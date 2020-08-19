Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fiera Capital Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$4.77 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,000.00%.

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$54,137.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,781,944.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

