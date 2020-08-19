Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WAB. Citigroup raised their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

WAB stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at $828,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

