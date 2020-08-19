Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ANZ (ANZBY)

ANZ (OTCMKTS: ANZBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/14/2020 – ANZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

8/10/2020 – ANZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

8/6/2020 – ANZ was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – ANZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

8/3/2020 – ANZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

7/2/2020 – ANZ was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/30/2020 – ANZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.19. ANZ has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $19.38.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.