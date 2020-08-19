Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) recently:

8/19/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

8/18/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

8/13/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

8/7/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

7/7/2020 – Liquidia Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2020 – Liquidia Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Liquidia Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

LQDA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,526. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Liquidia Technologies Inc alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.