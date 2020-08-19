Research Analysts Set Expectations for Personalis’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Personalis in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSNL. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 432.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 95.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 99.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se purchased 1,315,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,991.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.