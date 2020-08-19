Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 19th (BBL, BCKIF, BEST, BUD, CLPBY, COVTY, DVDCF, GBERY, GEGYF, IFP)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 19th:

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BCKIF). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has C$23.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$20.50.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a buy rating. Bank of America Corp currently has $85.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$51.00.

PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp.

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTIQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International is one of the world’s leading providers of equipment and services used for the drilling, completion and production of oil and natural gas wells. Its operations are conducted in numerous countries and it has service and sales locations in substantially all of the oil and natural gas producing regions in the world. The company’s products and services are divided into the following four principal operating divisions: Drilling and Intervention Services; Completion Systems; Artificial Lift Systems; and Compression Services. “

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Baader Bank.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum's core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, providing this E&P with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down cash costs while leading to attractive cash flow generation. While the energy company recently filed for Chapter 11 protection, it has succeded in lining up creditor support for its restructuring plan to continue operations. However, as a counter to these strengths, Whiting’s Redtail asset is proving to be a cause of concern for the company owing to lower returns. To add to the investors’ worries, Whiting Petroleum's 2020 production guidance indicates a year-over-year fall. As such, the upstream company is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

WANT WANT CHINA/ADR (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Want Want China Holdings Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. The Group’s activities are primarily conducted in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong, and its products are also sold to South-East Asia countries, the United States and Europe. It offers rice crackers, including sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, and fried crackers; dairy products and beverages, such as flavored milk, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; and snack foods comprising candies, popsicles and jellies, ball cakes, and beans and nuts, as well as wine and other food products. Want Want China Holdings Limited and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “cbdMD Inc. owns and operates the consumer hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) brand, cbdMD. The company’s current product categories include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD oils and CBD pet products. cbdMD Inc., formerly known as Level Brands Inc., is based in Charlotte, United States. “

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

