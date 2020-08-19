Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ARKEMA/S (ARKAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS: ARKAY):

8/14/2020 – ARKEMA/S was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2020 – ARKEMA/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2020 – ARKEMA/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/3/2020 – ARKEMA/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2020 – ARKEMA/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2020 – ARKEMA/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/8/2020 – ARKEMA/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.58. ARKEMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.46.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

