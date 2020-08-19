Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/4/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

8/3/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – Under Armour was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2020 – Under Armour had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $9.91. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 119,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Under Armour by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

