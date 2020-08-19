Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BAE Systems (BA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BAE Systems (LON: BA):

8/3/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/31/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 765 ($10.00) to GBX 750 ($9.81). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on the stock.

7/31/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/27/2020 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/8/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/3/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 514 ($6.72). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 695 ($9.09) to GBX 675 ($8.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 590 ($7.71). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 645 ($8.43). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/26/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 538.80 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 494.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 537.

Get BAE Systems plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.26%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 23,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £113,752.80 ($148,715.91). Also, insider Roger Carr purchased 40,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £199,891.78 ($261,330.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,636 shares of company stock worth $20,034,386.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.