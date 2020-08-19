Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE: BBVA):

8/11/2020 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2020 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/5/2020 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

7/31/2020 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/26/2020 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Shares of BBVA opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

