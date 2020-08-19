ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average is $169.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares in the company, valued at $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after acquiring an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 3.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,981,000 after acquiring an additional 299,913 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,525,000 after buying an additional 218,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,642,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,330,000 after buying an additional 432,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.