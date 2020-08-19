Restaurant Brands International Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.45.

NYSE QSR opened at $54.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,468,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,621,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,128,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.