Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $328.74

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $328.74 and last traded at $321.47, with a volume of 596498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $110.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.57.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

