Revain (REV) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $32.08 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, BitForex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00140895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.74 or 0.01763777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00191371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00137221 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Revain Profile

Revain’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 2,984,410,729 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Kucoin, C-CEX, OKEx, BitFlip, Kuna, YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

