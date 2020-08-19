Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Sells $101,322,082.75 in Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.24. 1,463,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.69. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

