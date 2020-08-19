Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €83.00 by Independent Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.08 ($108.33).

Shares of RHM opened at €79.18 ($93.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a one year high of €118.60 ($139.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -682.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.65.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

