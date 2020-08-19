Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 123,900 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 123,900 shares during the period. Skechers USA makes up 1.4% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.40% of Skechers USA worth $19,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 63,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 88,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Skechers USA news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

