Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,265 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $145,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total transaction of $2,753,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,406,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.78. 31,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

