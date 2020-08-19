Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up approximately 0.7% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,268,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,207,000 after buying an additional 1,401,831 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,261,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,778,000 after buying an additional 415,612 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,861,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,423,000 after buying an additional 408,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,304 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

MSI traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.84. 26,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,320. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.65. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 145.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.