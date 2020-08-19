Rheos Capital Works Inc. Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,010,853 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $692.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $704.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $643.53 and its 200 day moving average is $562.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

