Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.76

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.76 and last traded at C$35.72, with a volume of 126517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCH. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 16.08%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.17, for a total value of C$78,506.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,363,609.04. Also, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.64, for a total value of C$489,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,853.72. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $991,017 in the last 90 days.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

