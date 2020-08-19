Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove Plc (LON:RMV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.63).

RMV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.41) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Rightmove to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

LON:RMV opened at GBX 614.40 ($8.03) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 5.43 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.29). The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 576.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

