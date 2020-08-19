Rivetz (RVT) Reaches Market Cap of $534,559.50

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Rivetz has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Radar Relay. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $534,559.50 and approximately $756.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00140156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.29 or 0.01757721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00190031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00138292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rivetz Token Trading

Rivetz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.