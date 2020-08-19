Roche Holdings AG Basel (RHHBY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/3/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/29/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

7/2/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

6/23/2020 – Roche Holdings AG Basel was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.76. The firm has a market cap of $296.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 88.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

