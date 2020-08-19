Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Roku by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Roku by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Roku by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.52.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $3,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,869 shares of company stock worth $40,939,089. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

