Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.00. The company had a trading volume of 529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $417.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

