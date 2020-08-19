Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rotork p.l.c. (LON:ROR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 267.27 ($3.49).

ROR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Rotork from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rotork to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 320.20 ($4.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.65. Rotork has a 1 year low of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 344.70 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 270.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.