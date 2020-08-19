Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $137.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.12.

WMT stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $132.35. The company had a trading volume of 257,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,285,993. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $384.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

