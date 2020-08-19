Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Sector Perform

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,747. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,986,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after buying an additional 186,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,639,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after acquiring an additional 892,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in B2Gold by 8.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,598,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after acquiring an additional 883,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in B2Gold by 10.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,426,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,385 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

