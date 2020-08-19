Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 10,740,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE RDS.B traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 147,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,951. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $32.49 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDS.B shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

