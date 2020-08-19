Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Panmure Gordon cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

