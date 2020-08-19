Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Royal Mail PLC (LON:RMG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.27).

RMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

In related news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £30,579.32 ($39,978.19). Insiders have purchased 160 shares of company stock worth $29,906 in the last quarter.

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 202.50 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.93. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.38).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Mail will post 2833.999887 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

