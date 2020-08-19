Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading Down 3.9%

Royal Road Minerals Ltd (CVE:RYR) shares fell 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37, 435,586 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 147,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 million and a P/E ratio of -12.76.

