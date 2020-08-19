RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Piper Sandler raised their target price on RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in RPC by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

