Rupee Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $74,983.43 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,979,900 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

