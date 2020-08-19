Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,195 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.52% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 2,370.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.09.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

