Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,209 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.94% of Digital Turbine worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.81. Digital Turbine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.