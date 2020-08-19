Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 20,698 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.80% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $92.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.70.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Kevin Guest sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $432,369.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $777,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.