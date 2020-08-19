Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Cannae worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Brent B. Bickett bought 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,012.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 417,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,664,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle bought 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $250,012.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 48,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Cannae stock opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 144.78% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The company’s revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

