Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ABIOMED worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ABIOMED by 55.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,879,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,045,000 after buying an additional 1,027,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,274,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 22.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,161,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,637,000 after buying an additional 209,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $313.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.77 and a 200 day moving average of $209.21. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.